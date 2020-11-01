Wilbur Charles “Bud” Marsh
JESUP – Wilbur Charles “Bud” Marsh, 80 years old of Jesup, IA, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. – Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA, with Pastor Kristen Corr Rod officiating. A livestream of the service will be made available on the American Lutheran Church – Jesup, Facebook page.
Visitation will Monday, November 2, 2020, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Online condolence may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com. Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.