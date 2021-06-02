KESLEY-Wava Jean Maifeld, age 76, of Kesley, Iowa, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at New Aldaya LifeScapes in Cedar Falls, Iowa, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Washington Reformed Cemetery, rural Ackley.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg, and 1 hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com