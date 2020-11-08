Wanda M. Noe

Wanda Mae Noe, 79 of La Porte City, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. A private family service will be held at a later date with burial in the Brandon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Brandon United Methodist Church 507 Main St, Brandon, IA 52210 or to the charity of donor’s choice.
