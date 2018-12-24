Try 1 month for 99¢
APLINGTON -- Waltraud “Trudy” Bakker, 88, of Aplington, died Saturday, Dec. 22, at Rehabilitation Center in Hampton; per her wishes, she was cremated; graveside service will be held at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Aplington; memorials to Aplington AMVETS or Aplington Historical Society; Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington, 347-6275.

