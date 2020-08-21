Virginia M. Rugger

CEDAR FALLS—Virginia Mabel Rugger, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities of natural causes. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evansdale with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.