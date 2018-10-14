Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW HAMPTON -- Virginia Kleen, 75, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Kavanagh Hospice House, Des Moines. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with interment in St. Boniface Cemetery, Ionia. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampto, and for an hour prior to services at the chuch. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com, (641) 394-4334.

