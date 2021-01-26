Virgil Truman of Waterloo, formerly of Waucoma, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.

Public Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. The memorial service will begin at 10:00AM, with visitation one hour prior. The service will be live streamed on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Military burial honors will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter on Friday, January 29 at 2:00 pm. Friends are welcome to attend.

Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. 641-394-4334