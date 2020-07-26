Virgil M. Lindaman
Virgil Merle Lindaman, age 96, of Parkersburg, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Unity Point Health in Waterloo, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Bethel Lutheran Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

