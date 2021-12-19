Virgil John Bruns

Funeral services will be held on at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastors Mark Anderson and Mike Blair officiating. The service can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZY-1gw_9GoI. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also one hour before services on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Bruns family for a later designation. Online condolences for Virgil may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.