 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Virgil John Bruns

  • 0

Virgil John Bruns, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, and previously from Denver, passed away early Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Funeral services will be held on at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastors Mark Anderson and Mike Blair officiating. The service can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZY-1gw_9GoI. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also one hour before services on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Bruns family for a later designation. Online condolences for Virgil may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News