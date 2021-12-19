Virgil John Bruns, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, and previously from Denver, passed away early Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Funeral services will be held on at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastors Mark Anderson and Mike Blair officiating. The service can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZY-1gw_9GoI. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also one hour before services on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Bruns family for a later designation. Online condolences for Virgil may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.
