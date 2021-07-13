 Skip to main content
Viola Lundry
Viola Lundry

Viola Lundry, age 96, passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Oelwein. Mail will be received c/o Larry & Cindy Lundry, 1006 7th Avenue, NE, Oelwein, IA. 50662.

The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard is assisting the family.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Due to Covid 19, the church requests, inside the church, those that have been vaccinated may choose to wear a mask or not and highly recommends that those who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask for the safety of the entire group.

