Viola Lundry

Celebration of Life: 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Oelwein. Mail will be received c/o Larry & Cindy Lundry, 1006 7th Avenue, NE, Oelwein, IA. 50662.

Due to Covid 19, the church requests, inside the church, those that have been vaccinated may choose to wear a mask or not and highly recommends that those who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask for the safety of the entire group.