Vilas L. “Sid” Morris Jr.
Vilas L. “Sid” Morris Jr.

CEDAR FALLS-Vilas L. “Sid” Morris Jr., 88, of Cedar Falls, died, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. A time to remember and celebrate Sid’s life will take place at a later date.

