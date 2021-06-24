 Skip to main content
Vernon Leroy Beck
Vernon Leroy Beck

Vernon Leroy Beck, 59, died in his home on Monday, June 21, 2021. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

