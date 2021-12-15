 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon “Bud” Kopecky

  • 0

TRAER–Vernon “Bud” Kopecky, 84, of Traer, died December 12, 2021 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Memorial Visitation, December 21, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St. in Traer. Memorial Services, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St in Traer. Burial at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Memorials may be directed to Sunrise Hill Care Center, 909 6th St., Traer, IA 50765. Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Investment apps are similar to gambling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News