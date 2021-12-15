TRAER–Vernon “Bud” Kopecky, 84, of Traer, died December 12, 2021 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Memorial Visitation, December 21, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St. in Traer. Memorial Services, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St in Traer. Burial at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Memorials may be directed to Sunrise Hill Care Center, 909 6th St., Traer, IA 50765. Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
