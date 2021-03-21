 Skip to main content
Verdale V. Marquardt, Sr.
Verdale V. Marquardt, Sr.

EVANSDALE-Verdale V. Marquardt, Sr., 79, of Evansdale, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home after a ten-year battle with two forms of cancer.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

