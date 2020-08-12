You have permission to edit this article.
Vera L. Thompson, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, August 8, 2020. Private family services will be held. Burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vera Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

