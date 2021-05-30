 Skip to main content
Vera Fonda Poppen
Vera Fonda Poppen

CLARKSVILLE-Vera Fonda Poppen, age 98, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church, in Clarksville, with burial before the service at 1:00 p.m.at the Butler Center Cemetery, in rural Allison.

In lieu of flowers and any memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church Education Program.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com

