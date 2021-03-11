 Skip to main content
Velma Rae Niedert
Velma Rae Niedert

WATERLOO-Velma Rae Niedert, 76, of Waterloo, IA passed away March 5, 2021. Velma was born August 5, 1944. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

