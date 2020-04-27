Veda R. Ernster
WATERLOO - Veda R. Ernster, 92, died Saturday, April 25, at Friendship Village Landing of natural causes. Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Christian memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

