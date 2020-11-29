Treno Orville Kramer, 94, of Waverly, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Graveside Services with Military Rites will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Pastor Kim Thacker will officiate, and the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard will provide the military honors. The service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a public visitation or funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, Plainfield or Cedar Valley Hospice. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
