Treno Orville Kramer
Treno Orville Kramer

Treno Orville Kramer, 94, of Waverly, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Graveside Services with Military Rites will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Pastor Kim Thacker will officiate, and the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard will provide the military honors. The service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a public visitation or funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, Plainfield or Cedar Valley Hospice. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187

