Tony Dean Allen

SUMNER -- Tony D. Allen, 56, of Sumner, died Saturday, March 28, at Mayo Clinic St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn., of cancer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, with private family burial in the church cemetery, rural Sumner. The service will be on Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home. Visitors must e-mail becker.jay1@gmail.com or call (563) 578-3451 to make an appointment for visitation. Friends may also email, call, text, send a card or set up a time to see the family in the future. Memorials to the family for later designation. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
