Tony D. Allen
Tony D. Allen

SUMNER—Tony Dean Allen, 56, of Sumner, died, Saturday, March, 28, 2020, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Russ Ball’s residence, 1302 W. 1st St., Sumner, Iowa 50674. Food will be prepared and provided by Tony’s good friends Tony lived life to the fullest and loved to have fun. As a tribute, live music will start after 8:00 PM, and there will probably be some shenanigans, as Tony would have it. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

