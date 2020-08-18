Tony D. Allen

SUMNER—Tony Dean Allen, 56, of Sumner, died, Saturday, March, 28, 2020, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Russ Ball’s residence, 1302 W. 1st St., Sumner, Iowa 50674. Food will be prepared and provided by Tony’s good friends Tony lived life to the fullest and loved to have fun. As a tribute, live music will start after 8:00 PM, and there will probably be some shenanigans, as Tony would have it. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.