Tom Teeple

PARKERSBURG-Tom Teeple of Parkersburg will be honored with a celebration-of-life ceremony at Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 502 Florence Street, starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 31. A meal will be served following the service and any memorials received will be given to the Butler County Fair Board.

