{{featured_button_text}}
Todd Brekke

Todd Paul Brekke

WATERLOO — Todd Brekke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on November 7th. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a time of remembrance sharing at 6:30 p.m., both at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines Campus.

Todd grew up in Waterloo, graduated from West High in 1990, and Iowa State in 1995. He married Denise Griggs that year and the two of them raised their loving kids, Emily and Nick, in Waukee. Todd had the biggest heart and he shared it with everyone he encountered.

Please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com for a detailed obituary and to leave remembrances.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments