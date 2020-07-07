Todd Gruetzmacher
Todd Gruetzmacher, 57, of Oelwein passed away Saturday July 4, 2020 in Yoakum, Texas. Services are pending with the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.

