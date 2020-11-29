 Skip to main content
ELGIN - Timothy Walter Heller, 55, of Elgin, Iowa died Thursday, November 25, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

There will be a Private Graveside Service held at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Clermont, Iowa with Rev. Don Komboh as the officiant.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks is required. If you are planning to attend the graveside, please bring a lawn chair.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.

