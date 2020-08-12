You have permission to edit this article.
Timothy J. Hayes
Timothy J. Hayes

Timothy J. Hayes, 67 of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Services on South Street with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be one hour before services. Due to COVID 19 everyone is required to wear a mask at either the visitation or the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 319-234-6274.

