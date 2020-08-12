Timothy J. Hayes, 67 of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Services on South Street with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be one hour before services. Due to COVID 19 everyone is required to wear a mask at either the visitation or the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 319-234-6274.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.