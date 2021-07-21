NEW HAMPTON-Thomas H. Towlerton age 80 of New Hampton, IA, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Colonial Manor of Elma.
A public Celebration of Life will be held 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Pinicon in New Hampton.
Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton is honored to be serving the Towlerton family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.hugebackfuneralhome.com 641-394-4334
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.