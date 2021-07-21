NEW HAMPTON-Thomas H. Towlerton age 80 of New Hampton, IA, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Colonial Manor of Elma.

A public Celebration of Life will be held 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Pinicon in New Hampton.

Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton is honored to be serving the Towlerton family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.hugebackfuneralhome.com 641-394-4334