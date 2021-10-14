EVANSDALE-Thomas E. “Tom” Harvey, 92, of Evansdale, died Monday, October 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 17, and for an hour before services on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
