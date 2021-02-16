Thomas Albert Lawler, age 74, of Waverly, IA, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his home, of natural causes.
A Family Funeral Mass will be at St. Ambrose University, Christ the King Chapel with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in Davenport, Iowa. Due to Covid, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mayo Clinic; Larrabee Center, Waverly, Iowa; Cedar Valley Arboretum or the Iowa Barn Foundation.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Service in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
