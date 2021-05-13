 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sylvia A. Cole
0 entries

Sylvia A. Cole

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO-Sylvia A. Cole, 84 of Waterloo died May 11, 2021 at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

Memorial Services will be planned at a later date.

Memorials are directed to the family. C/o Locke Funeral Home 1519 W. 4th St. Waterloo, Iowa 50702.

For more info: www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vets backlogged, weary from COVID pet boom

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News