 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan M. Jurries
0 entries

Susan M. Jurries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sue at age 66, died unexpectedly at Cedar Falls Health Care Center on August 13, 2020. A private family graveside service was held on August 21, 2020 at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News