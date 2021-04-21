 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan Lynn Armbrecht
0 entries

Susan Lynn Armbrecht

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Susan Lynn Armbrecht

CEDAR FALLS-Susan Lynn Armbrecht age 65 of Cedar Falls, formerly of Fredericksburg, IA, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with interment in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg at 11:30 a.m.

Friends may greet the family 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Blessed Sacrament Parish Center in Waterloo.

Arrangements are with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Online condolences for the Armbrecht family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-394-4334

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why does the second COVID shot cause trouble?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News