Susan Lynn Armbrecht

CEDAR FALLS-Susan Lynn Armbrecht age 65 of Cedar Falls, formerly of Fredericksburg, IA, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with interment in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg at 11:30 a.m.

Friends may greet the family 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Blessed Sacrament Parish Center in Waterloo.

Arrangements are with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Online condolences for the Armbrecht family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-394-4334