Susan Lynn Armbrecht
CEDAR FALLS-Susan Lynn Armbrecht age 65 of Cedar Falls, formerly of Fredericksburg, IA, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with interment in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg at 11:30 a.m.
Friends may greet the family 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Blessed Sacrament Parish Center in Waterloo.
Arrangements are with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Online condolences for the Armbrecht family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-394-4334
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.