Susan K. Ginther

Susan Kay Ginther, 71, of Waterloo, died September 18, 2020 at home under Hospice Care due to metastatic breast cancer. Services are Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope City Church, 118 High Street, Waterloo. Friends and family will be received for visitation at 10:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Sue’s memory to the Iowa Lions Eye Bank https:/iowalionseyebank.orgontribute. See www.kearnsfuneralservice for more.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.