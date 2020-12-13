Susan Elizabeth Zeigler, 56, of Des Moines, IA and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home.

Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Hudson Cemetery in Hudson, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Carol Zeigler, % of Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. www.DahlFuneralHome.com for more information.