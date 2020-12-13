 Skip to main content
Susan Elizabeth Zeigler
Susan Elizabeth Zeigler

Susan Elizabeth Zeigler, 56, of Des Moines, IA and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home.

Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Hudson Cemetery in Hudson, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Carol Zeigler, % of Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. www.DahlFuneralHome.com for more information.

