Sue D. Moran

HAMPTON — Sue Dye Moran, 87, of Hampton, died Tuesday, March 10, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Dumont, with burial in the Dumont Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Iowa City, or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.