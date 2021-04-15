 Skip to main content
Steven “Steve” Onstad
Steven "Steve" Onstad

WAVERLY-Steven “Steve” Onstad, 65, of Waverly, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Waverly.

Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. The funeral service will be private. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187

