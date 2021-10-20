PEOSTA-Steven L. Koopmann, 70, of Peosta passed away peacefully of glioblastoma on October 18, 2021 at home.

Visitation for Steve will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa with Rev. Robert Koopmann presiding. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.