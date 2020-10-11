 Skip to main content
Steven James Zummak
Steven James Zummak, 66, of Eldora, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

