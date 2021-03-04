Steven H. “Steve” Kopsa
GRUNDY CENTER-Steven H. “Steve” Kopsa, 66, of Grundy Center, passed away in the arms of his family, Monday, March 1, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, following a short illness. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 8th at 10:00 AM at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck. Memories of Steve and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be directed to JDRF.org or to the family. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (319) 824-3319.
