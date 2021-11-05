 Skip to main content
Steve Oliver

DYSART-Steve Oliver, 68, of Dysart, died on November 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. The visitation will be on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Dysart United Methodist Church. The funeral will be on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at the Dysart United Methodist Church. Burial will take place in Middle Fork Cemetery in Redding, Iowa, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

