DENVER—Stephen Thorpe, 81, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home. Services are pending with Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138. www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

