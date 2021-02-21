September 21, 1968—February 18, 2021

WATERLOO—Stephen “Steve” Patrick Loftus, 52, of Waterloo, died Thursday, February 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born September 21, 1968 in Waterloo, son of Terry and Maureen Dolan Loftus.

Steve was a volunteer with the Waterloo Social Security office for several years. He was an active Vikings fan, enjoying watching them play, and beat the Chicago Bears. Black and gold was in his blood. You could always tell when the Hawkeyes were playing, because you could hear him cheering a block away.

He was an Olympian representing the United States in the 1988 Para Olympics in Seoul, South Korea as a runner. He also was a master of pool. Family and family gatherings meant the world to Steve.

Survivors include: his mother, Maureen Fauser; a brother, Chris (Ivory) Loftus of Buffalo, Minnesota; two sisters, Lori Loftus of Evansdale and Audrey (Dale) Steffen of Dunkerton; a nephew, Daniel (Hannah Trentz) Loftus; four nieces, Chelsea Loftus, Melanie (Tucker) Gerard, Madison Steffen and Haley Beckner; and two great nieces, Ny’Areeyah and Ny’Kerrah Jones.