Stephen Patrick Loftus, 52, of Waterloo, died Thursday, February 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 3 p.m. prayer service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.