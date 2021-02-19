 Skip to main content
Stephen Patrick Loftus
Stephen Patrick Loftus

Stephen Patrick Loftus, 52, of Waterloo, died Thursday, February 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 3 p.m. prayer service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

