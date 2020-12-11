 Skip to main content
Shirley M. Griggs
Shirley M. Griggs

Shirley M. Griggs, born December 7th, 1934, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.

A small service with immediate family was held on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Internment will be at Wakefield Cemetery, Wakefield, Nebraska on June 22, 2021.

Memorials go to Western Homes Foundation, Cedar Falls, IA.

