Shirley Ellen Klemmensen, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Sioux City, died of dementia Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Western Home Communities Martin Center in Cedar Falls.

Services will be private, with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Battle Creek, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Western Home or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.