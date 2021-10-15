INDEPENDENCE—Shirlee D. Rathbun, 90 years old, of Independence, IA, died peacefully at her home on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m.—Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Independence with burial to follow at Wilson Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m.—11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Memorials will be directed to the 4-H Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www. White-MtHope.com.
White Funeral Home, Independence, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
