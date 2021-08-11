WATERLOO-Shirl Lynn Hartson, 57, of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 8, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.