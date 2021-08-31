 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheryl F. Holtz Mace
0 entries

Sheryl F. Holtz Mace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE-Sheryl F. Holtz Mace, 75, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple watch saves woman’s life

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News