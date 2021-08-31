INDEPENDENCE-Sheryl F. Holtz Mace, 75, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.