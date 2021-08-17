 Skip to main content
Sherwin “Shorty” Earl Kleinschmidt
WATERLOO-Sherwin “Shorty” Earl Kleinschmidt recently of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on August 12, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas surrounded by loved ones at home. There will be a Visitation from 2-4 P.M. at New Day Christian Center on Saturday, September 18th located at 644 Home Acres Ave., Evansdale, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 19th at New Day Christian Center with a noon lunch prior to his service. Shorty’s full obituary will be published at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights. Condolences can be sent to Marlys Kleinschmidt’s home at 6101 Old Denton Road, #116, Fort Worth, Texas 76131.

