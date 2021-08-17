WATERLOO-Sherwin “Shorty” Earl Kleinschmidt recently of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on August 12, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas surrounded by loved ones at home. There will be a Visitation from 2-4 P.M. at New Day Christian Center on Saturday, September 18th located at 644 Home Acres Ave., Evansdale, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 19th at New Day Christian Center with a noon lunch prior to his service. Shorty’s full obituary will be published at a later date.