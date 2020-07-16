Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sheri Huynh, 58, of Waterloo passed away on March 25, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital. A celebration of life will be held for Sheri at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories on Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Following the service, burial will take place at Garden of Memories.