Sheri Huynh, 58, of Waterloo passed away on March 25, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital. A celebration of life will be held for Sheri at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories on Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Following the service, burial will take place at Garden of Memories.

Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa 50701, (319) 232-3235

